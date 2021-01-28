The SVP, Prod Eng & Prod Teams of Allison Transmission Holdings is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Prod Eng & Prod Teams of Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN – Research Report), Randall Kirk, exercised options to buy 16,715 ALSN shares at $23.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $394.1K.

Following Randall Kirk’s last ALSN Buy transaction on March 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 11.9%. Following this transaction Randall Kirk’s holding in the company was increased by 6.56% to a total of $12.73 million.

The company has a one-year high of $46.91 and a one-year low of $26.15. Currently, Allison Transmission Holdings has an average volume of 689.29K. ALSN’s market cap is $5.03 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $47.40, reflecting a -5.0% downside.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. It also sell branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.