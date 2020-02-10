The SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer of Hanover Insurance is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & Princpl. Accntg. Officer of Hanover Insurance (THG – Research Report), Warren Barnes, exercised options to sell 1,348 THG shares at $85.87 a share, for a total transaction value of $187.2K.

Following Warren Barnes’ last THG Sell transaction on February 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 58.3%.

Based on Hanover Insurance’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion and quarterly net profit of $108 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.14 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $144.71 and a one-year low of $113.09. THG’s market cap is $5.32B and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.16.

Warren Barnes' trades have generated a -17.4% average return based on past transactions.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other.