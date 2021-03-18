The SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace of Stanley Black & Decker is Exercising Options

On March 17 it was reported that the SVP & Pres., Outdoor&Aerospace of Stanley Black & Decker (SWK – Research Report), John H. Wyatt, exercised options to sell 30,000 SWK shares at $94.70 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.78M.

Following John H. Wyatt’s last SWK Sell transaction on November 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 14.9%.

Based on Stanley Black & Decker’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.41 billion and quarterly net profit of $467 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.71 billion and had a net profit of $199 million. The company has a one-year high of $195.05 and a one-year low of $70.00. SWK’s market cap is $31.36 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.43, reflecting a -9.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Stanley Black & Decker has been negative according to 134 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security. The Tools and Storage segment comprises of the power tools and equipment, and hand tools, accessories, and storage businesses. The Industrial segment comprises of engineered fastening and infrastructure businesses. The Security segment includes the convergent security solutions and mechanical access solutions businesses. The company was founded by Frederick T. Stanley in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, CT.