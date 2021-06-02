The SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & Pres, Neuromodulation of Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report), Maulik Nanavaty, sold shares of BSX for $3.33M.

In addition to Maulik Nanavaty, 2 other BSX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boston Scientific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and quarterly net profit of $341 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.54 billion and had a net profit of $11 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.63 and a one-year low of $32.99. BSX’s market cap is $61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 303.90.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.53, reflecting a -13.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Boston Scientific has been negative according to 121 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Boston Scientific Corporation engages in the manufacturing of medical devices and products that are used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company provides implantable devices including heart monitors, technologies for treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders, and devices for diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pulmonary problems.