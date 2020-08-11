The SVP & Pres. Commercial Segment of Oshkosh is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & Pres. Commercial Segment of Oshkosh (OSK – Research Report), Bradley Nelson, exercised options to sell 4,700 OSK shares at $47.33 a share, for a total transaction value of $376K. The options were close to expired and Bradley Nelson disposed stocks.

Following Bradley Nelson’s last OSK Sell transaction on February 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.8%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $95.62 and a one-year low of $46.72. OSK’s market cap is $5.51 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.90. Currently, Oshkosh has an average volume of 285.80K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $88.43, reflecting a -8.0% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment; Defense; Fire and Emergency; and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights. The Defense segment produces tactical wheeled vehicles; and supply parts and services for the United States military and other militaries around the world. The Fire and Emergency segment sells commercial and custom fire vehicles; simulators and emergency vehicles primarily for fire departments, airports and other governmental units; and broadcast vehicles for broadcasters and television stations. The Commercial segment includes McNeilus, CON-E-CO, London, Iowa Mold Tooling Co., Inc (IMT), and Oshkosh Commercial. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, WI.