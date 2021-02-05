The SVP – Operations of Strattec Security (NASDAQ: STRT) is Selling Shares

On February 4, the SVP – Operations of Strattec Security (STRT – Research Report), Rolando Guillot, sold shares of STRT for $126.9K.

Following Rolando Guillot’s last STRT Sell transaction on November 05, 2019, the stock climbed by 34.3%. In addition to Rolando Guillot, one other STRT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Strattec Security’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $127 million and quarterly net profit of $7.11 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $106 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $54.90 and a one-year low of $11.74. STRT’s market cap is $211 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 33.00.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $351.8K worth of STRT shares and purchased $156K worth of STRT shares.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles. It also offers zinc die casting, metal stamping, and metal plating. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.