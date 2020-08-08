The SVP of Worldwide Sales of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) is Buying Shares

On August 6, the SVP of Worldwide Sales of Varonis Systems (VRNS – Research Report), James O’boyle, bought shares of VRNS for $31.63K.

Following James O’boyle’s last VRNS Buy transaction on September 09, 2019, the stock climbed by 55.1%. Following this transaction James O’boyle’s holding in the company was increased by 1.35% to a total of $17.03 million.

The company has a one-year high of $122.71 and a one-year low of $48.95. Currently, Varonis Systems has an average volume of 412.71K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 46.96.

12 different firms, including Barclays and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 16 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.93, reflecting a -3.9% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy VRNS with a $121.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $239.6K worth of VRNS shares and purchased $31.63K worth of VRNS shares. The insider sentiment on Varonis Systems has been neutral according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.