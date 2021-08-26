The SVP of Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Vulcan Materials (VMC – Research Report), David Clements, sold shares of VMC for $685K.

Following David Clements’ last VMC Sell transaction on March 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 78.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Vulcan Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion and quarterly net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.32 billion and had a net profit of $210 million. The company has a one-year high of $194.17 and a one-year low of $119.28. Currently, Vulcan Materials has an average volume of 348.15K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $194.40, reflecting a -2.6% downside.

David Clements’ trades have generated a -3.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vulcan Materials Co. engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee and Western markets. The Asphalt segment produces and sells asphalt mix in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Tennessee, and Texas. The Concrete segment produces and sells ready-mixed concrete in California, Georgia, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C., and the Bahamas. The Calcium segment produces calcium products for the animal feed, plastics, and water treatment industries with calcium carbonate material mined at the Brooksville quarry. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.