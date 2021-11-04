The SVP of Vista Gold (NYSE MKT: VGZ) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Vista Gold (VGZ – Research Report), John Rozelle, bought shares of VGZ for $3,650.

In addition to John Rozelle, 7 other VGZ executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Rozelle’s first Buy trade following 3 Sell transactions.

Currently, Vista Gold has an average volume of 507.52K. VGZ’s market cap is $90.25 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a one-year high of $1.40 and a one-year low of $0.67.

Starting in December 2020, VGZ received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Vista Gold has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.