The SVP of Unitil (NYSE: UTL) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Unitil (UTL – Research Report), Todd Black, sold shares of UTL for $291.2K.

Based on Unitil’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and quarterly net profit of $13.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $116 million and had a net profit of $11.4 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.27 and a one-year low of $32.80. Currently, Unitil has an average volume of 38.79K.

The insider sentiment on Unitil has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.