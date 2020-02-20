The SVP of Trimble Navigation is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP of Trimble Navigation (TRMB – Research Report), James Kirkland, exercised options to sell 30,400 TRMB shares at $28.09 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.37M.

Following James Kirkland’s last TRMB Sell transaction on November 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.1%. In addition to James Kirkland, one other TRMB executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Trimble Navigation’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $824 million and quarterly net profit of $279 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $786 million and had a net profit of $86.5 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.25 and a one-year low of $35.86. Currently, Trimble Navigation has an average volume of 955.66K.

The insider sentiment on Trimble Navigation has been negative according to 113 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Trimble, Inc. engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.