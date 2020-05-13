The SVP of State Auto Financial (NASDAQ: STFC) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of State Auto Financial (STFC – Research Report), Stachura Paul, bought shares of STFC for $19.9K.

In addition to Stachura Paul, 3 other STFC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.45 and a one-year low of $19.32. Currently, State Auto Financial has an average volume of 47.94K.

The insider sentiment on State Auto Financial has been positive according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Commercial Insurance segment covers commercial auto, small commercial package, middle market commercial, workers compensation, farm and ranch, and other commercial. The Investment Operations segment provides investment services and is evaluated based on investment returns of assets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.