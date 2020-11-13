The SVP of Southwest Gas (NYSE: SWX) is Buying Shares

On November 12, the SVP of Southwest Gas (SWX – Research Report), Eric Debonis, bought shares of SWX for $300.2K.

Following this transaction Eric Debonis’ holding in the company was increased by 191.62% to a total of $1.31 million.

Based on Southwest Gas’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $791 million and quarterly net profit of $18.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $725 million and had a net profit of $5.35 million. The company has a one-year high of $81.62 and a one-year low of $45.68. SWX’s market cap is $3.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $59.16K worth of SWX shares and purchased $300.2K worth of SWX shares. The insider sentiment on Southwest Gas has been positive according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

uthwest Gas Holdings, Inc. engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The Utility Infrastructure Services segment enterprise to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America’s gas and electric providers. The company was founded in March 1931 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.