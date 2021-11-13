The SVP of Prudential Financial is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP of Prudential Financial (PRU – Research Report), Nicholas Silitch, exercised options to sell 21,872 PRU shares at $63.59 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.4M.

Following Nicholas Silitch’s last PRU Sell transaction on March 09, 2021, the stock climbed by 21.3%. In addition to Nicholas Silitch, one other PRU executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Based on Prudential Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $21.68 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.53 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.42 billion and had a net profit of $1.49 billion. The company has a one-year high of $115.52 and a one-year low of $69.93. PRU’s market cap is $41.86 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 6.00.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $112.50, reflecting a -2.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.85M worth of PRU shares and purchased $40.83K worth of PRU shares. The insider sentiment on Prudential Financial has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prudential Financial, Inc. is one of the world’s leading providers of financial services. The company offers an array of financial products and services including life insurance, retirement-related services, annuities, mutual funds, investment management and real estate services.