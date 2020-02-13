The SVP of National Instruments (NASDAQ: NATI) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of National Instruments (NATI – Research Report), Scott Arthur Rust, sold shares of NATI for $302.9K.

Following Scott Arthur Rust’s last NATI Sell transaction on May 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.5%. In addition to Scott Arthur Rust, 2 other NATI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on National Instruments’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $367 million and quarterly net profit of $58.6 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $358 million and had a net profit of $56.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.22 and a one-year low of $38.01. Currently, National Instruments has an average volume of 717.77K.

The insider sentiment on National Instruments has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments. The company was founded by Jeffrey L. Kodosky and James J. Truchard in May 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.