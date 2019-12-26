The SVP of Kroger Company is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP of Kroger Company (KR – Research Report), Timothy Massa, exercised options to sell 8,000 KR shares at $10.38 a share, for a total transaction value of $233.3K.

Based on Kroger Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $27.97 billion and quarterly net profit of $263 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $27.67 billion and had a net profit of $313 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.97 and a one-year low of $20.70. KR’s market cap is $23.3B and the company has a P/E ratio of 14.74.

The Kroger Co. engages in the operation of retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewellery stores, and convenience stores. It also manufactures and processes some of the food for sale in its supermarkets. The combination food and drug Stores are the primary food store format.