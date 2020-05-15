The SVP of HR of TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of HR of TreeHouse Foods (THS – Research Report), Lori Roberts, sold shares of THS for $258.4K.

In addition to Lori Roberts, 2 other THS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on TreeHouse Foods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.08 billion and GAAP net loss of -$31,200,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.07 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $26.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $60.38 and a one-year low of $33.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.14, reflecting a -7.5% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.29M worth of THS shares and purchased $40.39K worth of THS shares. The insider sentiment on TreeHouse Foods has been neutral according to 65 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily in retail grocery and foodservice channels. Its products include non dairy powdered creamers and sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; powdered drink mixes; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot and cold cereals; macaroni and cheese, skillet dinners and other value added side dishes and salads; salsa and Mexican sauces; jams and pie fillings; pickles and related products; aseptic sauces; and liquid non dairy creamer. It operates through the following segments: Baked Goods, Beverages and Meal Solutions. The Baked Goods segment sells bars; candy; cookies; crackers; in-store bakery products; pita chips; pretzels; refrigerated dough; and retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toast. The Beverages segment sells broths; liquid non-dairy creamer; non-dairy powdered creamers; powdered drinks; ready-to-drink coffee; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas, and sweeteners. The Meal Solutions segment sells aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pasta; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups. The company was founded on January 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.