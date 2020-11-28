The SVP of Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Hillenbrand (HI – Research Report), Christopher Trainor, sold shares of HI for $189.8K.

Following Christopher Trainor’s last HI Sell transaction on December 02, 2019, the stock climbed by 8.5%. In addition to Christopher Trainor, 3 other HI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Hillenbrand’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $694 million and GAAP net loss of -$7,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $486 million and had a net profit of $24.7 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.68 and a one-year low of $13.61. HI’s market cap is $2.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -48.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.33, reflecting a -17.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Hillenbrand has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment offers machines used for compounding, extrusion, material handling, size reduction, screening, and flow control. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.