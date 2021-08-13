The SVP of Genpact is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP of Genpact (G – Research Report), Edward Fitzpatrick, exercised options to sell 125,000 G shares at $18.05 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.38M.

Following Edward Fitzpatrick’s last G Sell transaction on May 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 16.9%. In addition to Edward Fitzpatrick, one other G executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Genpact’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $988 million and quarterly net profit of $103 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $900 million and had a net profit of $62.16 million. The company has a one-year high of $51.86 and a one-year low of $33.91. G’s market cap is $9.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.33, reflecting a -11.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Genpact has been negative according to 38 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services, and information outsourcing. It focuses on designing and running intelligent operations and transformation services, which provides digital, consulting and analytics services. The company was founded by Pramod Bhasin in 1997 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.