The SVP of Eastman Chemical (NYSE: EMN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Eastman Chemical (EMN – Research Report), Mark K. Cox, sold shares of EMN for $240.9K.

In addition to Mark K. Cox, one other EMN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $83.99 and a one-year low of $34.44. Currently, Eastman Chemical has an average volume of 370.90K. EMN’s market cap is $9.92 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.40.

Based on 14 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.23, reflecting a -10.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Eastman Chemical has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. The Advanced Materials segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The Chemical Intermediates segment consists of large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The Fiber segment offers cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media, primarily cigarette filters. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, TN.