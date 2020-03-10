The SVP of Donaldson Company (NYSE: DCI) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Donaldson Company (DCI – Research Report), Thomas Scalf, sold shares of DCI for $112.3K.

Following Thomas Scalf’s last DCI Sell transaction on March 27, 2015, the stock climbed by 11.8%. In addition to Thomas Scalf, 2 other DCI executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.32 and a one-year low of $40.56. Currently, Donaldson Company has an average volume of 459.25K. DCI’s market cap is $5.8B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.55.

Donaldson Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.