The SVP of Choice Hotels (NYSE: CHH) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP of Choice Hotels (CHH – Research Report), Simone Wu, bought shares of CHH for $1.09M.

Following Simone Wu’s last CHH Buy transaction on June 06, 2016, the stock climbed by 75.0%. Following this transaction Simone Wu’s holding in the company was increased by 52.12% to a total of $4.89 million.

The company has a one-year high of $120.00 and a one-year low of $66.00. Currently, Choice Hotels has an average volume of 60.00K. CHH’s market cap is $6.62 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 156.90.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $108.75, reflecting a 8.9% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.87M worth of CHH shares and purchased $1.86M worth of CHH shares. The insider sentiment on Choice Hotels has been negative according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. engages in hotel franchising and operations business. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with SkyTouch technology and international operations. The company was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.