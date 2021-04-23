The SVP of Cel-Sci (NYSE MKT: CVM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Cel-Sci (CVM – Research Report), John Cipriano, sold shares of CVM for $243.7K.

Following John Cipriano’s last CVM Sell transaction on November 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 12.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $40.91 and a one-year low of $10.76. CVM’s market cap is $989 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -23.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.48.

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers. LEAPS is categorized into LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza for hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 which are vaccine candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. The company was founded by Maximilian de Clara on March 22, 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.