The SVP of Avista (NYSE: AVA) is Selling Shares

On November 6, the SVP of Avista (AVA – Research Report), Kevin Christie, sold shares of AVA for $13.53K.

The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $32.09. Currently, Avista has an average volume of 405.04K. AVA’s market cap is $2.34 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.70.

The insider sentiment on Avista has been negative according to 78 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities; and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon. The AEL&P segment offers electric services in Juneau. The company was founded on March 13, 1889 and is headquartered in Spokane, WA.