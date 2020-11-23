The SVP of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP of Arrow Financial (AROW – Research Report), David Demarco, sold shares of AROW for $137.3K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Arrow Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $33.6 million and quarterly net profit of $11.05 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.99 million and had a net profit of $10.07 million. The company has a one-year high of $37.19 and a one-year low of $20.18. AROW’s market cap is $468 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

The insider sentiment on Arrow Financial has been positive according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

David Demarco’s trades have generated a -2.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Arrow Financial Corp. is holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and insurance services. It offers online and mobile banking, wealth management, money market and deposit accounts, mortgage, consumer and commercial loans, trust administration, retirement plan administration, advice to its proprietary mutual funds, and insurance products. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.