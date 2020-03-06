The SVP of Archrock (NYSE: AROC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP of Archrock (AROC – Research Report), Ingersoll Jason, bought shares of AROC for $49.9K.

Following this transaction Ingersoll Jason’s holding in the company was increased by 5.95% to a total of $902K. In addition to Ingersoll Jason, 5 other AROC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Archrock’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $246 million and quarterly net profit of $45.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a net profit of $12.71 million. Currently, Archrock has an average volume of 972.44K. The company has a one-year high of $11.43 and a one-year low of $5.92.

Starting in April 2019, AROC received 20 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Archrock has been positive according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments.