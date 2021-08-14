The SVP of American Financial Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP of American Financial Group (AFG – Research Report), Michelle Gillis, exercised options to sell 14,341 AFG shares at $36.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.95M.

Following Michelle Gillis’ last AFG Sell transaction on December 16, 2020, the stock climbed by 60.0%. In addition to Michelle Gillis, 4 other AFG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on American Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and quarterly net profit of $1 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.45 billion and had a net profit of $177 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.25 and a one-year low of $62.30. AFG’s market cap is $11.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 5.20.

The insider sentiment on American Financial Group has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Financial Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr. in 1959 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.