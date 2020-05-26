The SVP & Mng Dir. Asia Pacific of Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & Mng Dir. Asia Pacific of Align Tech (ALGN – Research Report), Julie Tay, sold shares of ALGN for $812.2K.

In addition to Julie Tay, 3 other ALGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Align Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $551 million and quarterly net profit of $1.52 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $549 million and had a net profit of $71.85 million. The company has a one-year high of $319.17 and a one-year low of $127.88. ALGN’s market cap is $19.2 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.20.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ALGN with a $258.00 price target. Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $252.57, reflecting a -0.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on Align Tech has been negative according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Julie Tay's trades have generated a -24.2% average return based on past transactions.

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacture, design, and marketing of global medical devices. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen and assist products, and vivera retainers along with training and ancillary products for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems and additional services available with the intraoral scanners that provide digital alternatives to the traditional cast models. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.