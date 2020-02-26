The SVP, MD IPG Laser GmbH of IPG Photonics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, MD IPG Laser GmbH of IPG Photonics (IPGP – Research Report), Eugene Shcherbakov, exercised options to sell 1,000 IPGP shares at $15.82 a share, for a total transaction value of $130.8K. The options were close to expired and Eugene Shcherbakov disposed stocks.

Following Eugene Shcherbakov’s last IPGP Sell transaction on January 26, 2017, the stock climbed by 20.6%. In addition to Eugene Shcherbakov, 2 other IPGP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $182.17 and a one-year low of $113.67. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 480.81K. IPGP’s market cap is $6.72B and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.90.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $710.4K worth of IPGP shares and purchased $187.6K worth of IPGP shares. The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been neutral according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.