The SVP, MCU8 of Microchip (NASDAQ: MCHP) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, MCU8 of Microchip (MCHP – Research Report), Stephen Drehobl, sold shares of MCHP for $525.2K.

Following Stephen Drehobl’s last MCHP Sell transaction on November 13, 2020, the stock climbed by 26.5%.

Based on Microchip’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.57 billion and quarterly net profit of $253 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.31 billion and had a net profit of $124 million. The company has a one-year high of $166.67 and a one-year low of $95.53. MCHP’s market cap is $41.54 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 88.40.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $189.27, reflecting a -20.4% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy MCHP with a $200.00 price target.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $525.2K worth of MCHP shares and purchased $416.6K worth of MCHP shares. The insider sentiment on Microchip has been positive according to 82 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1989, Arizona-based Microchip Technology, Inc. is a leading provider of smart, connected and secure embedded control solutions. The company’s solutions serve more than 120,000 customers across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets.