The SVP, Land of Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Land of Continental Resources (CLR – Research Report), Steven Owen, bought shares of CLR for $100.4K.

Following this transaction Steven Owen’s holding in the company was increased by 8.62% to a total of $1.41 million. This is Owen’s first Buy trade following 4 Sell transactions.

Based on Continental Resources’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $194 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.17 billion and had a net profit of $198 million. The company has a one-year high of $52.04 and a one-year low of $7.01. CLR’s market cap is $3.33B and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.98.

Six different firms, including Guggenheim and Imperial Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Continental Resources has been negative according to 32 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Steven Owen's trades have generated a 20.0% average return based on past transactions.

Continental Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the operations in the locations including MT Bakken; Red River Unites; STACK; Arkoma Woodford and SCOOP. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.