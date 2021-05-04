The SVP Human Resources of Hubbell B (NYSE: HUBB) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Human Resources of Hubbell B (HUBB – Research Report), Stephen Mais, bought shares of HUBB for $932.2K.

Following this transaction Stephen Mais’ holding in the company was increased by 61.28% to a total of $2.88 million. Following Stephen Mais’ last HUBB Buy transaction on February 19, 2021, the stock climbed by 22.5%.

The company has a one-year high of $196.47 and a one-year low of $105.34. HUBB’s market cap is $10.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 30.20. Currently, Hubbell B has an average volume of 264.29K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $214.00, reflecting a -9.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.07M worth of HUBB shares and purchased $932.2K worth of HUBB shares. The insider sentiment on Hubbell B has been negative according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Hubbell, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products. The Power segment consists of operations that design, manufacture and sale of transmission and distribution components primarily for the electrical utilities industry. The company was founded by Harvey Hubbell II in 1888 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.