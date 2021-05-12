The SVP HR of Innospec is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP HR of Innospec (IOSP – Research Report), Catherine Hessner, exercised options to sell 4,964 IOSP shares at $10.64 a share, for a total transaction value of $505.6K.

Following Catherine Hessner’s last IOSP Sell transaction on June 04, 2020, the stock climbed by 20.5%. In addition to Catherine Hessner, 3 other IOSP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $107.73 and a one-year low of $61.48. IOSP’s market cap is $2.5 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 135.80.

The insider sentiment on Innospec has been negative according to 23 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Innospec, Inc. develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels. The Performance Chemicals segment provides technology-based solutions for customer’s processes or products focused in the personal care, home care, agrochemical, and mining industries. The Oilfield Services segment develops and markets products to prevent loss of mud in drilling operations, chemical solutions for fracturing, stimulation and completion operations, and products for oil and gas production. The Octane Additives segment produces tetra ethyl lead, comprises sales of tetra ethyl lead for use in automotive gasoline and trading. The company was founded on May 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.