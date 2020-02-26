The SVP HR of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Huntsman (HUN – Research Report), Robert Wade Rogers, bought shares of HUN for $112.5K.

In addition to Robert Wade Rogers, 4 other HUN executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Robert Wade Rogers’ holding in the company by 1.54% to a total of $7.35 million.

The company has a one-year high of $25.66 and a one-year low of $17.33. HUN’s market cap is $4.19B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.61.

Four different firms, including Alembic Global and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Starting in February 2020, HUN received 4 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $73.3K worth of HUN shares and purchased $353.1K worth of HUN shares. The insider sentiment on Huntsman has been negative according to 51 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of chemicals for the plastics, automotive and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects.