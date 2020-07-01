The SVP HR of Brown Forman A (NYSE: BF.A) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Brown Forman A (BF.A – Research Report), Kirsten Hawley, sold shares of BF.A for $228.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $68.15 and a one-year low of $41.03. Currently, Brown Forman A has an average volume of 79.00K. BF.A’s market cap is $27.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 31.80.

Brown-Forman Corp. engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. The firm offers whiskey, scotch, tequila, vodka, liquer, and wine. Its brands include Jack Daniel, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Early Times, Canadian Mist, Coopers’ Craft, Slane Irish, Finlandia, Korbel, El Jimador, Sonoma Cutrer, and Chambord. The company was founded by George Garvin Brown III in 1870 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.