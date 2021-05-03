The SVP HR of Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP HR of Boston Scientific (BSX – Research Report), Wendy Carruthers, sold shares of BSX for $601.2K.

Following Wendy Carruthers’ last BSX Sell transaction on August 27, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%. In addition to Wendy Carruthers, one other BSX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Boston Scientific’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.75 billion and quarterly net profit of $341 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.54 billion and had a net profit of $11 million. The company has a one-year high of $44.63 and a one-year low of $32.99. BSX’s market cap is $61.93 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of -530.10.

Based on 17 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.18, reflecting a -11.3% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy BSX with a $51.00 price target.

Boston Scientific Corporation engages in the manufacturing of medical devices and products that are used in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company provides implantable devices including heart monitors, technologies for treating coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular disorders, and devices for diagnosing and treating gastrointestinal and pulmonary problems.