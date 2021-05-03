The SVP HNI; President HNI Intl of HNI (NYSE: HNI) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP HNI; President HNI Intl of HNI (HNI – Research Report), Kurt Tjaden, sold shares of HNI for $75.24K.

In addition to Kurt Tjaden, 2 other HNI executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Kurt Tjaden’s last HNI Sell transaction on March 06, 2015, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $44.49 and a one-year low of $19.09. Currently, HNI has an average volume of 391.89K. HNI’s market cap is $1.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 42.60.

The insider sentiment on HNI has been negative according to 52 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kurt Tjaden’s trades have generated a 16.6% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HNI Corp. is engaged in the manufacturing and trading of office furniture. It operates through two segments: Office Furniture and Hearth Products. The Office Furniture segment manufactures storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems. The Hearth Products segment develops and markets gas, electric, wood and biomass burning fireplaces, inserts, stoves, facings and accessories. The company was founded by C. Maxwell Stanley, Clem Hanson and H. Wood Miller in 1944 and is headquartered in Muscatine, IA.