The SVP & GM, Cable Access of Harmonic is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & GM, Cable Access of Harmonic (HLIT – Research Report), Nimrod Ben-Natan, exercised options to sell 80,000 HLIT shares at $7.58 a share, for a total transaction value of $868K.

In addition to Nimrod Ben-Natan, 2 other HLIT executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Nimrod Ben-Natan’s last HLIT Sell transaction on August 11, 2021, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Harmonic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $126 million and quarterly net profit of $1.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $94.89 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.38 million. Currently, Harmonic has an average volume of 679.65K. The company has a one-year high of $11.20 and a one-year low of $6.00.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, reflecting a -20.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Harmonic has been negative according to 41 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Harmonic, Inc. engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Edge segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies, including streaming new media companies. The Cable Edge segment markets cable access solutions and related services, such as CableOS software-based Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) solutions. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.