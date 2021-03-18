The SVP & GM Audio and Music of Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID) is Selling Shares

On March 17, the SVP & GM Audio and Music of Avid Technology (AVID – Research Report), Ruzicka Dana, sold shares of AVID for $748.4K.

Following Ruzicka Dana’s last AVID Sell transaction on March 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 15.4%. In addition to Ruzicka Dana, one other AVID executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $24.47 and a one-year low of $4.67. Currently, Avid Technology has an average volume of 309.16K. AVID’s market cap is $954 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 90.20.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.10, reflecting a -19.2% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avid Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.