The SVP, Global Ops, EHS & Prcmt of Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Global Ops, EHS & Prcmt of Quaker Chemical (KWR – Research Report), Wilbert Platzer, sold shares of KWR for $446.1K.

In addition to Wilbert Platzer, 2 other KWR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Quaker Chemical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $379 million and GAAP net loss of -$28,381,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $211 million and had a net profit of $13.84 million. The company has a one-year high of $209.05 and a one-year low of $108.14. Currently, Quaker Chemical has an average volume of 189.33K.

The insider sentiment on Quaker Chemical has been neutral according to 57 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, PA.