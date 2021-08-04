The SVP Global Op. of Align Tech (NASDAQ: ALGN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Global Op. of Align Tech (ALGN – Research Report), Emory Wright, sold shares of ALGN for $4.52M.

Following Emory Wright’s last ALGN Sell transaction on October 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 261.8%. In addition to Emory Wright, 3 other ALGN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Align Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.01 billion and quarterly net profit of $200 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $352 million and had a GAAP net loss of $40.6 million. The company has a one-year high of $713.70 and a one-year low of $279.83. Currently, Align Tech has an average volume of 706.98K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ALGN with a $745.00 price target. Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $754.67, reflecting a -7.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Align Tech has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Founded in 1997, Align Technology, Inc. is a global medical devices company based in California. It manufactures 3D digital scanners and clear aligners used in orthodontics. The company operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments.