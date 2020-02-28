The SVP, Global Mfg and Quality of Luminex is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP, Global Mfg and Quality of Luminex (LMNX – Research Report), Randall Myers, exercised options to sell 10,000 LMNX shares at $16.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $236.5K.

Based on Luminex’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $90.5 million and quarterly net profit of $3.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $81.13 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $25.80 and a one-year low of $17.35. Currently, Luminex has an average volume of 289.98K.

The insider sentiment on Luminex has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Luminex Corp. develops, manufactures and markets proprietary biological testing technologies and products with applications throughout the life sciences and diagnostics industries. The company was founded by Mark B. Chandler and Van S. Chandler in May 1995 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.