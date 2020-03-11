The SVP, General Counsel and Sec of Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, General Counsel and Sec of Spirit Airlines (SAVE – Research Report), Thomas Canfield, bought shares of SAVE for $50.85K.

This recent transaction increases Thomas Canfield’s holding in the company by 3.64% to a total of $1.6 million. This is Canfield’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on IRDM back in August 2018

Based on Spirit Airlines’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $970 million and quarterly net profit of $81.21 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $863 million and had a net profit of $91.94 million. The company has a one-year high of $58.55 and a one-year low of $19.04. SAVE’s market cap is $1.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 4.60.

Five different firms, including Buckingham and Citigroup, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Spirit Airlines has been neutral according to 63 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.