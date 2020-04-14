The SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Capital Senior Living (CSU – Research Report), David Brickman, bought shares of CSU for $4,914.

Following this transaction David Brickman’s holding in the company was increased by 2.04% to a total of $242.7K. In addition to David Brickman, 2 other CSU executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $5.64 and a one-year low of $0.45. Currently, Capital Senior Living has an average volume of 296.75K.

The insider sentiment on Capital Senior Living has been positive according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent and assisted living, memory care. and planning resources. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.