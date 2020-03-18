The SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. of Mosaic Co (MOS – Research Report), Mark Isaacson, bought shares of MOS for $9,660.

This recent transaction increases Mark Isaacson’s holding in the company by 4.75% to a total of $213.3K. In addition to Mark Isaacson, 4 other MOS executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $28.61 and a one-year low of $9.01.

Seven different firms, including Bernstein and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Mosaic Co has been positive according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Mosaic Co. engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes.