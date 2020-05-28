The SVP, GC & Sec of Unisys (NYSE: UIS) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, GC & Sec of Unisys (UIS – Research Report), Gerald Kenney, sold shares of UIS for $88.58K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $18.13 and a one-year low of $6.39. Currently, Unisys has an average volume of 508.71K. UIS’s market cap is $741 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 0.70.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Unisys Corp. is a global information technology company that builds high-performance, security-centric solutions for clients across the government, financial services and commercial markets. It operates through the following segments: Services and Technology. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software and offers hardware and other related products. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA.