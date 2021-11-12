The SVP, GC & Sec of Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) is Selling Shares

On November 10, the SVP, GC & Sec of Synaptics (SYNA – Research Report), John Mcfarland, sold shares of SYNA for $4.02M.

Following John Mcfarland’s last SYNA Sell transaction on September 01, 2021, the stock climbed by 60.9%. In addition to John Mcfarland, 2 other SYNA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synaptics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $373 million and quarterly net profit of $40.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $328 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.8 million. The company has a one-year high of $264.50 and a one-year low of $75.53. SYNA’s market cap is $9.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 78.30.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $266.50, reflecting a -6.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synaptics has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: China, Japan, United States, South Korea, Taiwan, and Other. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.