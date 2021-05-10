The SVP & GC of Rogers (NYSE: ROG) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & GC of Rogers (ROG – Research Report), Jay Knoll, sold shares of ROG for $226.1K.

Following Jay Knoll’s last ROG Sell transaction on February 26, 2021, the stock climbed by 8.7%.

Based on Rogers’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $229 million and quarterly net profit of $31.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $199 million and had a net profit of $13.26 million. The company has a one-year high of $206.13 and a one-year low of $92.01. Currently, Rogers has an average volume of 61.23K.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy ROG with a $240.00 price target.

The insider sentiment on Rogers has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions, which enables connectivity for applications including communications infrastructure, automotive, connected services, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. The EMS segment comprises elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications. The Other segment consists elastomer components for applications in ground transportation, office equipment, consumer and other markets. The company was founded by Peter Rogers in 1832 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.