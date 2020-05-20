The SVP & GC of Novavax is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & GC of Novavax (NVAX – Research Report), John Herrmann, exercised options to sell 12,961 NVAX shares at $26.18 a share, for a total transaction value of $640.8K.

Following John Herrmann’s last NVAX Sell transaction on September 18, 2019, the stock climbed by 47.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $61.50 and a one-year low of $3.54.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.60, reflecting a 13.5% upside.

Novavax, Inc. is a late-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It produces vaccine candidates to respond to both known and emerging disease threats by using the proprietary recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology. Its vaccine candidates include ResVax and NanoFlu. It also develops immune stimulating saponin-based adjuvants through its wholly owned Swedish subsidiary, Novavax AB. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.