The SVP & GC of Jacobs Engineering is Exercising Options

On March 12 it was reported that the SVP & GC of Jacobs Engineering (J – Research Report), Michael Tyler, exercised options to sell 4,125 J shares at $58.19 a share, for a total transaction value of $503.7K.

Following Michael Tyler’s last J Sell transaction on February 14, 2020, the stock climbed by 26.7%. In addition to Michael Tyler, one other J executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Jacobs Engineering’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.38 billion and quarterly net profit of $257 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.36 billion and had a net profit of $257 million. The company has a one-year high of $127.00 and a one-year low of $59.29. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 480.49K.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.17, reflecting a -1.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Jacobs Engineering has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions. Though the Critical Mission Solutions business, it provides cyber security, data analytics, software application development, enterprise and mission IT, systems integration and other technical consulting solutions to government agencies as well as selective aerospace, automotive and telecom customers. Its representative clients include national government departments/agencies in the US, Europe, United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia; state and local departments of transportation within the US; and private industry firms. The People and Places Solutions business provides end-to-end solutions for clients projects which includes connected mobility, water, smart cities, advanced manufacturing or the environment. Its clients include national, state and local government in the U.S., Europe, U.K., Middle East, Australia, New Zealand and Asia, as well as the private sector throughout the world. The company was founded by Joseph J. Jacobs in 1947 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.